Staffing shortages, COVID-19 lead to postponement of B.C. provincial exams

VICTORIA — British Columbia's Education Ministry says graduation assessments for students in grades 10 to 12 will not take place this month due to COVID-19.

The ministry says in a statement that staffing issues have significantly affected the administration of the assessments.

The ministry says it will provide an exemption to Grade 12 students graduating early in the school year.

It adds that is has worked with post-secondary institutions to ensure that admissions will not be affected by these changes.

The ministry says the news may cause concern for students and promised that all Grade 12 students will graduate on time, both for early graduation and June graduation, as long as all other graduation requirements are met.

The exams will be pushed to a later date, currently scheduled for April and June.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 22, 2022.

The Canadian Press