B.C. police watchdog investigating fatal police shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

NANAIMO, B.C. — The RCMP says one man has died following a police shooting in Nanaimo, B.C.

Mounties say in a news release frontline officers were called to a reported confrontation between a man and woman outside a vehicle near the south end of the city on Saturday afternoon.

They allege the man produced a weapon when officers arrived.

The statement says shots were fired by police and the man was injured.

It says paramedics with BC Emergency Health Services attended to the man, however he died at the scene.

The statement says RCMP has notified British Columbia's police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, which looks into any incident of serious harm or death that may involve police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 24, 2022.

The Canadian Press