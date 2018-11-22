Deadline to get voting package looming

The deadline to request a voting package for the referendum on proportional representation is fast approaching.
Eligible voters that haven't received a voting package have until midnight Friday to ask for one.
They have three options:
- Online: elections.bc.ca/ovr
- By phone: 1-800-661-8683 (This week: Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday 8:00 a.m. to midnight)
- In person: At a Service BC Centre or Referendum Service Office (find location and hours: elections.bc.ca/rso)
Completed voting packages must be received by 4:30 p.m. on November 30.
"Elections BC is assessing the full impact of rotating strikes at Canada Post and is considering extending this deadline," officials added. "Regardless of whether or not the deadline is extended, Elections BC encourages voters to return their completed voting package as soon as possible."
